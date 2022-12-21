HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local leaders are making preparations with frigid weather in the forecast.

Temperatures will drop below freezing and remain there for the greater part of Thursday through Saturday.

That’s why Houston and Harris County will open four warming centers to give people who don’t have heat at their homes — or homes at all — a place to go.

They made that decision Tuesday afternoon after consulting with numerous agencies including homeless advocates.

“We’re able to be at the table when they’re doing this emergency planning,” Coalition for the Homeless Houston/Harris County Director of Communications Catherine Villarreal said. “We advocate for people who are experiencing homelessness and make sure they’re accounted for in this emergency planning.”

The warming centers will be located at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the Fonde Community Center, the Moody Community Center, and the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center.

They open at 3 p.m. Thursday, but they will not provide hot meals or sleeping cots.

Coalition members will spend the next several days informing the homeless of what their options are for fighting off the cold.

“We’ll be out in the field the next couple of days letting folks know at our shelters that this is going to be happening, offering rides to those warming centers when that’s possible, and also handing out cold weather supplies in case folks choose not to go into shelter,” Villarreal said.

In addition to overnight shelters like the Salvation Army and Star of Hope, there are several other facilities where people can escape the cold.

The Beacon, a day shelter in downtown Houston, will extend its hours Friday — opening at 5:30 a.m. — and providing a number of services.