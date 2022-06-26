HOUSTON (CW39) — A third Houston resident has contracted monkeypox, the city announced on Saturday night.

The announcement comes two days after a second Houston resident contracted the virus and a couple of weeks since the first known infection of a resident.

The Houston Health Department said that the resident recently travelled internationally. Testing by the Centers of Disease Control confirmed the contraction.

The resident developed symptoms after returning from travel and is experiencing a mild illness, HHD said. The resident did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home. HHD did not identify the person due to privacy laws.



Epidemiologists with the department will reach out to people who had direct close contact with the resident while infectious, the department said.



Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness such as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. One to three days after the appearance of fever, a rash develops — often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.

There is no known connection between any of the previously reported residents, HHD said.

This comes after the World Health Organization said that while the monkeypox outbreak should be closely monitored, a panel said that it should not be considered a global health emergency.