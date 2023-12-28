HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s most popular baby names for 2023 are Emma, Mia and Camila and Liam, Noah and Mateo, the Houston Health Department announced on December 28.

Local official birth records maintained by the department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics show Mia taking over the girls’ second-place spot, booting Olivia to fourth place for 2023 and off the top 3 ranks for the first time since at least 2018. Olivia dropped to second in 2022 after earning the top spot in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Most popular girls names

Rounding out the 10 most popular girl names for this year are Isabella, Sofia, Sophia, Amelia, Charlotte and Emily.

Emma, Olivia and Camila were the top three most popular names from 2020 to 2022. Mia took the fourth spot last year and in 2018.

Most popular girls names

Liam, Noah and Mateo have dominated the boys’ top three spots, respectively, since 2019.

Other boy names comprising the top 10 list for 2023 are Santiago, Sebastian, Dylan, Elijah, Lucas, Oliver and Daniel. They also made the top 10 in 2022 except for Lucas, which took the eighth most popular name this year despite not making the top 10 list the past five years.

The department so far this year has recorded 60,840 births. It recorded 64,622 births in 2022, 61,458 in 2021, 61,400 in 2020, 63,095 in 2019 and 64,475 in 2018.

People needing birth certificates or information about requesting one can visit the department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics webpage or call 832-393-4220.

The department maintains records of birth and deaths that occur within Houston city limits and provides birth and death certificates to the public.