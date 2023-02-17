The City of Houston is hosting its third gun buyback event on Saturday in efforts to encourage a safer community for Houstonians. This time, it’ll take place outside the city.

The first two gun buyback events took place in high-crime neighborhoods, but this time, county leaders are going outside city limits in Harris County.

The event will take place at Deussen Park in northeast Harris County on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 8 a.m. until noon.

In the last seven months, the two previous buyback events brought in long lines forming hours before the events begin. More than 2,000 firearms were collected during those events.

Officials say improvements have been made to reduce line times by adding more staff and handling paperwork behind the scenes.

Depending on the type of gun you bring in, you can earn a gift card worth between $50 to $100. The community will be allowed to turn in any gun, no questions asked.

3D printed guns will not be accepted.