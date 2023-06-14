HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Housing Authority unveiled a new, first-of-its-kind Training Center.

HHA will provide comprehensive training courses for housing authorities, property management companies, and municipalities here locally and across the country.

The new center is specifically designed to cater to the needs of housing professionals at all stages of their career development journey.

“The unveiling of our Training Center marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide effective and innovative housing solutions,” said HHA President and CEO David A. Northern, Sr. “Through our partnership with NMA, we aim to equip housing professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to better serve vulnerable populations and drive positive change in communities across the nation.”

The Training Center is expected to make a significant impact on the affordable housing industry.