Houston Humane Society is one of more than 200 participating shelters across the country reducing adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Humane Society is working with the Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event.

The event began Monday, Dec. 6 and is running through next Monday, Dec. 20. The Houston Humane Society is one of more than 200 participating shelters across the country reducing adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets.” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation

Although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to life, BPF wants to remind prospective pet parents that adopting a pet during the holidays is a long-term commitment.

The Houston Humane Society’s Audrey Jones Beck Adoption Center is located at 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053.