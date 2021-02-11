Houston Humane Society offers free pet crates to pet owners during Arctic Front

HOUSTON (CW39)The dangerously low temperatures heading our way can prove deadly for outdoor pets. This is an urgent plea for pet owners to bring pets indoors as dangerous temps draw near.

The Houston Humane Society wants to help residents needing assistance in caring for their pets. No pet should suffer outdoors from the cold weather, so we are offering FREE pet crates as a safe option for pet owners to keep their pets inside.

Those who wish to receive a pet crate must visit https://www.houstonhumane.org/pet-crate-application to apply.

To qualify, pet owners must provide proof of Government assistance and the pet must be spayed or neutered.

Selected applicants will be contacted regarding pick up time. Pet crates will need to be picked up at the Houston Humane Society – 14700 Almeda rd. Houston, TX 77053. While supplies last, one per household.

For more pet safety tips you can visit: https://www.houstonhumane.org/news/latest-news/protect-your-pets-during-the-arctic-front