HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Humane Society is helping the public keep their pets safe and to help prevent pets from going missing. Getting your pet microchipped can help reunite you with your pet in the event they get lost. It lets everyone know that he/she isn’t a homeless stray. Even though the Fourth of July has passed, many are still popping fireworks — leaving many animals uneasy. Some even run away out of fear.

HHS says 1 in 5 pets run away during the Fourth of July. Sadly, only 14% of lost pets make it back home. The day after the holiday is normally one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters when many animals are brought into animal shelters. “Right now, we’re seeing animal shelters close their intakes because they’re so full so on top of that on the holiday, people are finding lost pets and don’t know what to do with them,” Houston Humane Society spokesperson, Macey Staes said.

Source: Houston Humane Society

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, a microchip is a small electronic chip that’s put in a glass cylinder about the size of a grain of rice. The microchip does not have a battery–it’s controlled by a scanner that passes over the area and radiowaves put out by the scanner then activate the chip. The chip transmits the identification number to the scanner where the number can be displayed on a screen.

The Houston Humane Society is also offering free microchipping with any pet surgery performed in their clinic in honor of Lost Pet Prevention Month. This special is offered each Tuesday and Friday in July to keep pets safe with their fur-ever families in emergency situations. According to HHS, statistics show that microchipped pets are 30% more likely to be returned to their owners than pets who aren’t microchipped.

To learn more about microchipping your pet, visit Houstonhumane.org.