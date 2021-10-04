Oct. 4th-10th: Houston Humane Society to host ‘Empty the Shelters’ pet adoption event

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Humane Society is teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help pets find “fur-ever” homes during the “Empty the Shelters” adoption week.
From Oct. 4 until Oct. 10, the BISSELL Pet Foundation will help sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. You can adopt a pet at the Houston Humane Society’s shelter, located at 14700 Almeda Rd., from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Here’s a breakdown of Houston Humane Society adoption fees:
- Large dogs over 40lbs $25 adoption fee
- Senior dogs over 7 years $25 adoption fee
- Adult cats 6 months & over $25 adoption fee
The Houston Humane Society says ACU pets do not qualify for any discount or promotion. “Empty the Shelters” is a nationwide event started that started in 2016, and since its inception has helped more than 61,787 animals find forever homes. For information on the “Empty the Shelters” event, click this link.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Facebook down: Instagram, WhatsApp also experiencing outages(NEXSTAR/WTRF) — Facebook is currently experiencing an outage impacting its family of sites including WhatsApp and Instagram. Most Facebook users are seeing an error message that says ‘This site can’t be reached.’ On Instagram, the error message shows as a 5xx Server Error message. The outage is impacting users on both desktop and mobile. “We’re […]
- Texas organizations urging women to get screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness MonthHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and state organizations are asking women to get their screenings done this month. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is encouraging women to get screened regularly for the disease. The American Cancer Society recommends that women ages 45 to 54 get a mammogram annually, while women ages […]
- Houstonopoly life-sized board game here for HalloweenHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – There’s a life-size board game in town with a Halloween-themed twist. It’s only in Houston for a limited time. If you like playing monopoly, then you will love Houstonopoly. It’s a haunted walk-thru board game. The creator, Sherrie Handrios says she wanted to make this fun, interactive, and something that all […]
- VOTER REGISTRATION: Today is your last day to register to vote in Texas November electionsHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Time is running out if you plan on voting on eight Texas Constitutional amendments next month. It’s the last day to register to vote in Texas for the upcoming statewide election. And a big reminder: while you can fill out a voter registration application online, you can’t file it online. You must mail it […]
- Newsfeed Now: Biden back to the drawing board on spending plans; Violinist inspires young musicians with limb differencesWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.