HOUSTON (KIAH) – A true Houston moment is when you get a chance to see Pancho Claus in person. The beloved holiday figure known for spreading joy and gifts hosted his last toy cruise of the holiday season this past weekend.

Saturday, Jan. 6th, at 1:30 p.m. marked his culmination of the 12 days of Christmas and celebrating Dia De Los Reyes. Families had a chance to wave and kids grabbed a gift from the local icon. It all took place at Casa Ramirez on 19th St. in Greater Heights, a longstanding cultural hub celebrating 38 years, located at 241 W. 19th St. in Greater Heights.

