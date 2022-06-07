HOUSTON (KIAH) — A new study shows that Houston is ranked seventh in the nation for homes owned by people born outside of the United States.

About 57.6% of immigrants own a home in the Houston area. Compared to the 62% of Americans who own a house. This is according to a study done by LendingTree.

Analysts say minorities and immigrants make significantly less money. Resulting in higher interest rates for this group of people.

The study also shows that foreign-born homeowners spend 30% or more of their monthly household incomes on housing costs than their native-born counterparts.

“Often times one of the suggestions I would give is to refinance. But the reality is right now a lot of people wouldn’t benefit that much from refinancing because they already have a lower rate than what you would find today,” said Jacob Channel, Senior Economic Analyst at LendingTree.

With the cost of rent spiking across the greater Houston area, Channel recommends contacting your local housing authority to assist with refinancing or to help find a home that’s suitable for your family.