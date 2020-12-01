Houston is 2nd unsafest large city in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) AdvisorSmith just published its latest report on the “Safest Cities in Texas and Houston ranks 2nd to the lowest. New research compares the safest small, midsize, and large cities in Texas, and several cities in the Houston metro area made the list.

Our study analyzed violent and property crimes from 39 large cities, 198 midsize cities, and 418 small cities. Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in Texas.

Here are some key findings from the study:

Sugar Land was the safest large city in Texas. Other

large cities in the Houston area among the safest in the state include: League City (#4), and Pearland (#5).

The city of Houston ranked #38 out of 39 large cities

in Texas, with a crime score of 131.4. The average crime score average for large cities in Texas is 69.1.

Fulshear was the #1 safest midsize city in Texas. Other

small and midsize cities in the Houston area on the list include: Prairie View (#22 small), Memorial Villages (#7 midsize), and West University Place (#8 midsize).