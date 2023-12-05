HOUSTON (KIAH) – The quiet weather pattern continues, for now, with cool nights and pleasant afternoons. Houston’s next rain chance shows up Friday when a few showers may pop up ahead of an approaching cold front. That front arrives Saturday, bringing likely showers and thunderstorms along it. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center highlights Houston, and areas north and east, as a zone where severe storms will be possible.

Saturday’s cold front moves through quickly, meaning rain totals should mostly be confined to half an inch or less. Winds will become breezy from the north once the front passes, delivering cool and dry air Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night.