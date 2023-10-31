HOUSTON (KIAH) — In order to bring more relief for students and families, the Houston Independent School District and BakerRipley will announce a new partnership that’ll bring more resources to an underserved community today.

The launch is for the HISD Sunrise Center and BakerRipley Gulfton-Sharpstown Campus on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. This new initiative will offer services such as basic needs support, healthcare, adult education, youth enrichment classes and immigration forums at no cost to HISD students and their families.

Through this partnership, the district and BakerRipley hope to create a better community with additional resources, events, classes, and programs to help those in need. For more information, visit bakerripley.org or RSVP for the ribbon cutting today at ehale@bakerripley.org.

Event information:

What: HISD Sunrise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Where: BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus, Annex C 6500 Rookin St, Houston, TX 77074

When: Today, October 31, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m.