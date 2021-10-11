Houston ISD wants your feedback at town halls

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: HISD

HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH) –  Houston ISD is asking the community for input during a series of community town hall meetings. 

HISD superintendent Millard House II will also be in attendance to hear feedback about district’s future and to learn about key issues that are important to stakeholders.

The following shows the dates for HISD’s upcoming town hall meeting:

  • Madison High School (13713 White Heather Dr., 77045)     Oct. 19     5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • North Forest High School (10726 Mesa Dr., 77078)               Oct. 25     5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Wheatley High School (4801 Providence St., 77020)             Oct. 28     5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

“Together, we will work to support everyone’s interests on behalf of students and prove that all voices matter in finding ways to make a meaningful difference,” House said. “You are the first step in creating a plan for HISD, and I hope you can be a part of it.”

For more on town halls meetings happening at HISD please visit houstonisd.org/listenandlearn.  

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss