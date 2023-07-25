HOUSTON (KIAH) – Last Friday, Workforce Solutions released its monthly employment report for the greater Houston area. To share some of the key takeaways, which sectors are seeing the most and least hirings, and unemployment figures, Michael Gutierrez, manager of Workforce Solutions, stopped by the CW39 studios to breakdown the numbers.

Overall, June was a pretty mediocre month for hiring, according to Workforce Solutions. We added 5,400 new jobs last month, which is about half the 30-year average for June. On the positive side, hiring in the professional and business services sector was robust.

Construction also saw strong hiring adding 6,500 jobs. This sector has been a bit of a rollercoaster this year, posting big job losses in April and May. It’s possible this hiring spree is tied to positive economic news like lower inflation and a pause in interest rate hikes, but it’s too early to tell, detailed Gutierrez.

On the negative side, we saw larger than expected job losses in the government sector, which is where teachers, support personnel, and other public-school jobs are classified.

The report noted big losses in leisure and hospitality. These are your service industry jobs, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues, like water parks. This sector reported a month-to-month decline of 6,000 jobs – very atypical for June.

Why did this happen? Hiring in this sector usually peaks in June, then starts a slow decline between July and September. So, seeing losses of this magnitude this early in the season kind of defies logic, said Guiterrez. If this trend continues, however, it could be a signal that the post-pandemic rebound may be over. It could also be an error in the data that is revised away next month when the actual numbers are reported.

As for unemployment, the unemployment rate is 4.5 percent, which is the same as it was this time last year. It has been slowly trending upward since December, but so have the number of new job ads Workforce Solutions tracks.

In fact, Workforce Solutions continues to receive over 500 new job orders each day, which are input into our statewide job database, WorkinTexas.com, so employers are still hiring.

Workforce Solutions provides connections between job seeker and employers. They also offer training opportunities to help job seekers reach their career goals. You can call them 713-243-6692 or visit our website at wrksolutions.com to learn more and to access free services.