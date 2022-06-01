HOUSTON (KIAH) — About one hundred stores in the Houston area have pledged $300,000 to support those impacted by the recent Uvalde tragedy.

Customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or contribute $1, $5, or $10 to support Uvalde relief efforts at the register.

Kroger Delivery is also partnering with a longtime community partner, the San Antonio Food Bank, to donate approximately $100,000 in nonperishable food items and other products through the food bank’s summer program.

To ensure Uvalde families impacted by this mass shooting will receive food deliveries to support them during this time of grief.