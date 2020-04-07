Lakewood Church to host virtual Easter concert featuring Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry

Pope Francis has said that he accepts gay people, and now it looks like Houston pastor Joel Osteen is jumping on the bandwagon.

Lakewood Church, led by Joel Osteen, will host a virtual Easter service featuring entertainment artists, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry.

According to TMZ, Carey is expected to sing “Hero” via webcam as part of a special tribute to emergency personnel including medical professionals and first responders.

TMZ says their “sources say” Kanye is expected to perform in L.A. and broadcast over Osteen’s megachurch feed.

Perry is expected to deliver a talk of encouragement.

No word on if the performances will be live or pre-recorded.