Houston launches website so the public can track American Rescue Plan Funding

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The City of Houston now has a website detailing how it’s going to spend the American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

In March of 2021 President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law. Houston will get more than $600 million in Local Fiscal Recovery Funds across two years. The City got half of the funding, $303.8 million, on May 20, 2021. The other half will be available in May of 2022.

I am grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for making these funds available to Houston and communities across the country. Having a website to track the funding is a matter of transparency and maintaining trust with the public. We want Houstonians to know exactly how the ARPA funds are being spent to support government services and our essential employees. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

City leaders say they will use a majority of the money to “protect” salaries of our first responders, including police, firefighters, EMS, health, and solid waste workers. those are people who work every day of the pandemic to keep the city runing.

