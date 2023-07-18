HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Keep Summer Going Campaign, a collaboration between The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty and Houston Parks and Recreation Department (HPARD) are excited to announce the Keep Summer Going Campaign. City Councilmember, Sallie Alcorn along with other city leaders will serve children and teens on Tuesday, July 18 at the Alief Community Center.

It’s an opportunity for area youth to have access to healthy and nutritious foods through the Summer Meals program. Collaborative Director of Hunger Outreach Programs Empowerment, John Puder said. “The celebration will connect more area youth to healthy and nutrition resources by raising awareness about the free Summer Meals program. For many kids, summertime means food, friends and fun. For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, however, the summer months can be stressful and family food budgets often must be stretched even further. With the end of Summer School, even more children become at risk of not having healthy meals they would normally get at school.”

With summer school coming to an end, Puder says that more children become at risk of not having healthy meals that they would normally get from school. Thanks to community partners such as HPARD, healthy meals are no cost to children and teens. The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) will reimburse community sponsors for summer meals that are provided to children and teens. Unfortunately, only 12% of children eligible for free or reduced-priced lunch participated in the summer meals program last year. Community partners hope for an increase in participation this year. “The Summer Meals Program is one of the most impactful things we do in the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

That’s because we are helping children in need get access to healthy meals. I cannot emphasize enough how important this program is for the families it serves. We are proud to join our partners in this mission to increase awareness of this special program, ” said Kenneth Allen, Director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

Free meals will be offered to youth ages 18 and younger on Tuesday, July 18 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Alief Community Center. For more information visit the website here, call 211 or text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304.