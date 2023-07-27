HOUSTON (KIAH) — Her contributions to history are numerable, and now she’ll be memorialized at a historic site.

A monument called “The Meditative Space” will be unveiled at the African American History Research Center at the Gregory School in Houston’s Fourth Ward Thursday morning in honor of Barbara Jordan.

The Houston native attended Wheatley High School before being part of the inaugural class at Texas Southern University.

Jordan later became the first ever woman elected to the Texas Senate and the first African American member of that legislative body since 1883.

Then she became the first black woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from a southern state following her election in 1972.

The monument-unveiling ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and will include speeches by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner among other dignitaries.