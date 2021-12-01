Houston man charged with simple battery after alleged incident at LSU-Texas A&M game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Houston man was arrested at LSU’s Tiger Stadium during Saturday night’s game against Texas A&M.

Brandon Scott, 40, of Houston was arrested after an investigation by law enforcement after a disturbance allegedly took place in Suite 147.

According to the affidavit, “A TAF associate advised that a 14-year-old juvenile was seen being struck in the face.”

Law enforcement observed that Scott was ‘heavily intoxicated’ while sitting in a stadium seating section.

A witness corroborated what the TAF associate told law enforcement which was that Scott “all of the sudden jumped up from his seat and struck the juvenile male in the face.”

The victim was allegedly left with damage to their “left cheek and orbital area.”

The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with Simple Battery and Disturbing the Peace – Language.

Scott was subsequently released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on $2,000 bond.