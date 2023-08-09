HOUSTON (KIAH) — Federal prosecutors said that a Houston man pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm during the robbery of local discount store.

On December 4, 2022, Marvieon Simien went to a Family Dollar on Hiram Clarke Road in Houston. He grabbed several items and went to the register but left without them. He went to his vehicle for several minutes before re-entering the store while wearing a mask, U.S Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

He took another item from the shelf and walked to the register where he then pulled down his mask, spoke to the store clerk and retrieved the handgun from his waist. The store clerk feared for her life, so she backed away from him when he approached her. Simien reached over the counter and removed a small amount of money from the register before leaving the scene.

Video footage linked to the robbery and the clerk was also able to identify him. U.S. District Judge David Hittner will impose sentencing October 26. At the time, Simien will face a minimum of five years and up to life in federal prison and a possibility of a $250,000 maximum fine. Simien will remain in custody pending the hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jooe Porto and Brian Hrach prosecuted the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Houston Police Department Task Force conducted the investigation.