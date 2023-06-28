Melvin Douglas, 28, pled guilty to the murder of a Houston store clerk and received a 60-year prison sentence

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Melvin Douglas, 28, pled guilty Monday to the murder of Odai Qadous, 29.

The guilty plea came with a 60-year prison sentence that Douglas will have to serve at least half of before being eligible for parole.

Qadous was working as a clerk at a Sunnyside gas station at 2703 Reed Road on October 7, 2019, when Douglas and two other men who were wearing masks walked in around 2:45 a.m.

Prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Qadous had a gun and tried to defend himself, but Douglas shot him three times with a gun of his own — killing the clerk.

Police collected evidence, and arrested Douglas about a month later.

The strength of the prosecution’s case against him likely led to his guilty plea.

“This was a premeditated and intentional murder, and this man knew exactly what he was doing when he walked into a gas station in the middle of the night with a gun and ski mask,” Harris County District Attorny Kim Ogg said. “Gun violence is out of control, and justice in this case means this man will spend decades in prison.”