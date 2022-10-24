HOUSTON (KIAH) – A man residing in Houston has been ordered to federal prison following multiple child pornography convictions.

David Craig, 61, pleaded guilty May 24 to distribution and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen on Monday sentenced Craig to a total of 108 months in federal prison. He must also serve 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration, during which time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Craig will also be ordered to register as a sex offender. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

Craig came to the attention of law enforcement for his presence on dark web chat sites dedicated to child exploitation and advertising the distribution of child pornography. Craig used the moniker “McPedo” when communicating and posting on the particular site.

Law enforcement downloaded several images of child pornography from a particular IP address that led them to Craig’s residence.

Authorities later executed a search warrant and seized various electronic devices including a Dell laptop. Further investigation of the laptop revealed child pornography of

prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, sado-masochistic conduct with minors and the sexual assault and torture of infants and toddlers.

Craig possessed over 18,000 images and over 4,000 videos of child pornography at his residence.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future.

The FBI’s Houston office conducted the investigation with the assistance of FBI – Violent Crimes Against Children Unit in Washington, D.C.