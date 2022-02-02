HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who stabbed two people to death, including his estranged wife while he was free on bail for previously attacking her, has been sentenced to life in prison, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

Brian Bullock, 37, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2018 incident. He used a SOG tactical knife to stab to death Michelle Bullock, 29, and Mark Kiel, 56, a contractor who was installing flooring at her home.

“She was trying to get away from her abuser, and had even moved away and tried to hide, when he tracked her down and viciously attacked her,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Tuesday.

Jurors rejected claims of self-defense by Brian Bullock, who testified that he had served in the Army and was trained to “locate, seek and destroy the enemy.” Bullock stabbed the victims a combined total of 27 times, including one gash of nearly a foot long.

“He was losing control and power over her, and it finally got to the point that he decided if he couldn`t have her, then no one would,” said Assistant District Attorney Stephany Abner, who prosecuted the case with ADA Mary McFaden. “We can see from their communications that he completely unraveled.”