HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 61-year-old Houston man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute kilos of crystal meth.

Carlos Rodriguez-Gayton pleaded was sentenced to a total of 168 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Rodriguez-Gayton, a U.S. citizen, was working in concert with a cartel to conduct drug deals for the Houston-based Gulf Cartel.

From October 2020 through January 2021, Rodriguez-Gayton sold approximately three kilos of crystal meth over the course of multiple transactions that occurred in Houston. The investigation further revealed that on Jan. 21, 2021, another individual purchased an additional two kilos of crystal meth from Rodriguez-Gayton.

Law enforcement was able to take all drugs into their possession before they could hit the streets of Houston.

Rodriguez-Gayton has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.