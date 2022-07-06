HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will each submit notices of intent to sue Union Pacific.

The lawsuit argues that both children and adults in the area are subject to higher rates of certain types of cancers because of the plant, located in the city’s Fifth Ward.

For years, there have been stories about the cases of cancer among residents of Fifth Ward near Union Pacific’s creosote treatment facility.

The Texas Department of State Health Services found significant increases in cancer rates around the rail yard impacting the Fifth Ward’s historically Black and underserved community.

Menafee says in a statement, “Union Pacific should be held accountable for the harm this facility has caused to its neighbors.”

The official “notices of Intent to sue” will be sent to Union Pacific, the EPA, The U.S. Attorney General and the TCEQ.