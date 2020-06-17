Houston Mayor says he’s not receiving support from top officials as local COVID-19 cases increase

Community spread is steadily increasing in Houston, across Texas and globally. Despite the rise in cases, Tuesday, the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott downplayed the numbers increasing.

(29:48 in the video below) – The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said he sent a letter to ask Gov. Abbott requesting guidance on facemask rules. Mayors of Austin, Houston, among others, nine total, have not received a response from the Governor of Texas.

The Mayor says if cases continue to rise, he will implement mask orders for our city.

When asked about whether he’s received any support from the White House or the CDC, he stood in silence for , then responded with this:

Clearly implying he’s received no help or advising from the federal government nor the CDC.

He did say he is engaged in caring for the elderly; those jailed and also underserved communities locally.

(Above, entire press conference. Video credit: HTV).

When asked about young people, he said “I am aware of graduations and beach gatherings and other cases where no masks are being used. Numbers are increasing in those populations. He says the pandemic is affecting all ages and races

It is an equal opportunity abuser. It is not a racist.

The Mayor continues to encourage Houstonians to mask up, continue social distancing and keep clean. If the numbers continue to rise, the Mayor adds he has the support of the local business community and the Greater Houston Partnership to implement new rules to #stopthespread.

