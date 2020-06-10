Houston Mayor signs Executive Order outlawing choke holds, announces 2021 budget vote

Today, the day after the funeral for George Floyd, Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner officially signed his Executive Order on #PoliceReform and offering reaction to budget vote for 2021.
Here’s a look:
If we invest in under-served communities, and make them places of opportunity, we don’t have to have excessive police enforcement. We aren’t taking a victory lap. This is only a step toward progress.Houston’s Mayor Turner
The Houston Police Chief also shared his comments on the Executive Order signed today.
What’s happened here today, all the rules have been signed and cannot be changed overnight by anyone without going through the Mayor. It has to come back to this Mayor and this is a huge watershed moment. A first in this city and we are leading the nation in making change in this city.Houston Police Chief Acevedo
