HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is leading a three-country trade mission to West Africa, where he’ll visit Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana.

This trade mission marks the Turner administration’s second official visit to Africa following the mayor’s visit to South Africa in 2016. The delegation accompanying mayor Turner includes the vice mayor pro-tem, two city councilmembers, and representatives from Texas Medical Center, Chevron, Haliburton, Port Houston, and more.

The mission will focus on further strengthening the existing political ties between all three countries and Houston by finding new economic opportunities, growing cultural and civic engagement, along with establishing consulates and direct flights from Houston to Nigeria.