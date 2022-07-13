HOUSTON (CW39) — Concerns over the latest COVID-19 Subvariant have health officials in Houston and around the nation very worried.

National health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci went on the record this week saying this latest sub-variant is more contagious and also more widespread. Currently, the newest sub-variant is reportedly responsible for more than two-thirds of all new cases across the country. And the numbers continue to rise.

That’s why the city of Houston is stepping up to make sure everyone takes this seriously. Mayor Sylvester Turner is now urging the public to take this wave of COVID cases seriously and urging people not to become complacent, right now. Listen to how the Mayor describes it below.