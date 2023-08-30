BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in connection to a deadly Houston shooting was arrested at a border bridge in Brownsville.

Anthony Campos Galvan was arrested at the B&M Bridge after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered he had an active warrant for murder out of Houston, Brownsville police said.

According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, Galvan is accused of killing 30-year-old Nestor Saldana.

At 9 p.m. on June 18, Houston police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 7250 Avenue C on Houston’s East End. There they found Saldana with a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived on the scene and Saldana was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that an argument in the pool area led to the shooting, the release stated. An arrest warrant was secured for Galvan on July 12.

After being arrested, Galvan was transported to the Brownsville City Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Houston.