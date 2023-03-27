A parent reacts to the first informational meeting that the Texas Education Agency hosted about its takeover of the Houston Independent School District

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston chapter of the NAACP is calling on Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath to come to Houston and speak to the Houston ISD community themselves about the state’s takeover of HISD.

This comes after Morath sent his deputy commissioner to face the crowds at two TEA community information sessions last week.

Both Abbott and Morath have not responded back for comment.

Meanwhile, the TEA has changed the location of the next information session.

It will now be held at Delmar Stadium, located at 2020 Mangum Road, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The final session will be held at Kashmere High School (6900 Wileyvale) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.