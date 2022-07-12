DALLAS (KDAF) — Food, it’s in almost everyone’s top 10 favorite things in the world and even then some people take it more seriously than others; those people are known as foodies.

It’s a fun concept as a foodie is defined as, “A person having an avid interest in the latest food fads,” according to Merriam-Webster. “Foodie is a relatively recent addition to our language (dating from the early 1980s), but it derives from a much older word, food, which has been with us for as long as there has been anything that could be called English,” the dictionary describes.

Alright, enough of the history lesson; recently MyDatingAdviser.com did a study on the Best Foodie Cities for Couples in the USA. So, if love is in the air and you and your significant other are foodies or aspiring foodies, these cities might just be for you.

To no one’s surprise, the Lone Star State was well represented in this list. MyDatingAdviser.com said, “In our new study, affordability, quality, diversity, and romance were taken into account from the most populous metro areas in the US. This was done by looking at food costs as well as restaurant experience in those cities.”

First things first, the top 10:

Orlando Houston Savannah Tampa New Orleans Austin Chicago St. Louis Atlanta Tuscon

Now, for a deeper dive on where Texas cities landed in the rankings:

Houston (2)

Austin (6)

San Antonio (21)

Dallas-Fort Worth (72)

El Paso (87)

McAllen (93)

Killeen (119)

Corpus Christi (124)

Beaumont (142)

Brownsville (148)

The study also listed the top restaurants in Houston and Austin:

