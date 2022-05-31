HOUSTON (CW39) July 4th festivities are being planned for the city of Houston. Today at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Sylvester Turner will reveal details for the return of the city’s official Fourth of July celebration – Shell Freedom Over Texas. The event will include this year’s award-winning headliners, plans for legendary fireworks show and additional festival information including entertainment, tickets and more.

Those in attendance include Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston; Mr. James Cowan, US Head of Legal, Shell USA, Inc.; Ms. Oriana Fantasia-Rodriguez, Store Manager, Walmart; Mr. Nathan Sanchez, Immediate Consumption Manager, Dr Pepper; Mr. Elkin Vasco, Media Manager, Bud Light Seltzer/Silver Eagle Distributors Houston and Ms. Susan Christian, Event Producer, Director, Mayor’s Office of Special Events.