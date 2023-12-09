HOUSTON (KIAH) — This week, Houston Police Department, Crime Stoppers of Greater Houston and animal welfare organizations such as Harris County Pets, BARC and Houston PetSet joined together for a press conference to discuss the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act.

It was an effort to ensure that pet owners take responsibility in ensuring their pets stay safe and are equipped with adequate shelter, food and water especially during harsh weather conditions.

HPD’s Sergeant Karl Mokwa said that together, the community can help hold pet owners responsible, but there are serious consequences if owners don’t comply. “It does start at a class C misdeameanor if we have to go that route but the majority of the time we’re going for the wellfare of the animals so the majority of the time, we can have a conversation with the pet owner and educate them on what they need to do,” Mokwa said. “Like having clean water for them, good shelter, good food , having a tether that’s adequate length so that the dog won’t get tangled up.”

Here are some of the changes required by law for the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act:

Defining adequate shelter to protect dogs from extreme temperatures, inclement weather, and standing water. Previously, there was no definition for shelter, thus tethered dogs routinely perished from exposure.

Requiring access to drinkable water. Before the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, state law did not include this vital requirement.

Requiring safe restraints. The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act strikes the use of chains

Harris County Pets Director, Corey Steele said that educating the community to prevent animal cruelty situations is key. “We have a bunch of animal control officers that are in the field that have trained and who have their eyes on situations and who will notify either our cruelty investigators or provide some education.as we approach the winter season, we want to make sure and urge owners that their pets need to stay safe and warm…some of the recommendations we have is if it’s cold for you, it’s cold for the pet as well. Bring your pet inside if you can,” Steele said.