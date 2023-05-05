HOUSTON (KIAH) – Earlier this week, Houston police chief Troy Finner shared that violent crime in the City of Houston is down by 12%. He says overall crime is down 6% compared to the same time period one year ago.

“The numbers speak for themselves and we continue to see them trending down,” said Chief Finner. He added, “I want to thank the residents of our city and the great work of our men and women in uniform, as well as our support staff.”

Finner specifically highlighted Mayor Sylvester Turner’s “One Safe Houston” program, which included the overtime funding of 125 additional officers per day, enhanced use of technology and specialized trained personnel to respond to domestic violence and mental health calls.

The city’s murder rate is down 27% compared to this same time last year. Unofficially, the city has recorded 111 murders in the first four months of the year, compared to 153 in the first four months of 2022.

Listen to Chief Finner’s full presentation here.