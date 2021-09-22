Houston Police hold procession for fallen Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey

HOUSTON (KIAH) At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, HPD commanders and officers will escort the body of fallen Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to the Klein Funeral Home.

PROCESSION ROUTE

The procession will begin at 1861 Old Spanish Trail and will conclude at the funeral home at 1400 West Main Street in Tomball.

From the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the procession will proceed eastbound on Old Spanish Trail, northbound on State Highway 288, northbound on Interstate Highway 45, westbound on the West Sam Houston Parkway North, and northbound on State Highway 249, before proceeding eastbound on West Main Street in Tomball and arriving at the funeral home. There, additional honors will be rendered to Senior Police Officer Jeffrey.

On Monday (September 20) about 7:30 a.m., HPD Senior Police Officer Jeffrey was fatally shot and HPD Sergeant Michael Vance was wounded while serving two felony warrants at an apartment complex at 5350 Aeropark Drive. The suspect, who had opened fire upon the officers, was fatally shot by officers returning fire.

Senior Police Officer Jeffrey, 54, was sworn in as an HPD officer in December 1990 and was assigned to the Major Offenders Division.