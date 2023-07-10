HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating fugitive Miguel Angel Millan Garcia, who is wanted for indecency with a child.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Millan Garcia performed indecent acts with a child victim. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that the fugitive had performed inappropriate sexual contact with the child.

Millan Garcia is a Hispanic male, 31 years old, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

