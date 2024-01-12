HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people in a suspected stolen vehicle were killed in a crash early Friday morning on the Gulf Freeway after a pursuit by police.

Overnight around 1 a.m., the Houston Police Department tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle when the driver took off leading police into a high-speed chase. The suspect attempted to take the 610 Loop ramp off of Gulf Freeway to get away.

The driver lost control, crashed and rolled over several times. There were four inside the car. HPD confirmed that two died at the scene. The other two were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Reports say they’re in stable condition.

Other cars were not involved in the crash, HPD assistant chief Kevin Deese said. “We are in an early investigation and as we continue to collect evidence, things are subject to change. The speed is a part of the investigation,” he said.

Deese said the freeway ramp is expected to be closed for at least couple of hours while the investigation is continuing.