HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive who is wanted for sexually assaulted a child over six years ago.

On Thursday, January 12, 2017, Houston Police received a report that the sexual assault of a child happened in the 11300 Block of Vanderford Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, police were told that the victim reported the sexual abuse and investigators learned that Jose Maria Guerra Lopez sexually assaulted the child.

Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division and Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that will help them locate Guerra Lopez.

Lopez is a 34-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-foot-6,185 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

The reward leading to a charge and/or arrest of the suspect can be offered. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app. Tips and calls sent directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.