Justin Weber (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Fellow officers arrested Justin Weber, 29, after a two-month investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

HPD said in a statement that its internal affairs division is conducting its own investigation of Weber, who has been on the force since December of 2016.

Our news partners at ABC13 said that Weber is facing 10 counts of possession of child porn.

Weber has been relieved of duty as the legal process plays out.