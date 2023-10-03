HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police in Houston have arrested one of their own allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Officer Brandon Walter was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 30 and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Walter has been relieved of duty pending an internal affairs division, as is standard protocol when an officer is arrested.

Walter was sworn-in in November 2020 and assigned to the HPD southwest patrol division.

In a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The Houston Police Department states it holds its officers to the highest standards and will take appropriate action up to, and including, termination, once the IA investigation is completed.”