HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are still asking the public for the identity of the shooter who seriously wounded a 9-year-old girl in a road rage incident last week.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and police chief Troy Finner held a Monday press conference asking the public for help in finding the person who shot Ashanti Grant near the 9800 block of the Southwest Freeway on Tuesday night. Grant was shot in the head and is still in critical condition, in a medically induced coma.

Turner announced that the reward for information into the incident has risen to $30,000.

“(Ashanti’s) life has been altered by this cowardly act by someone who thinks he is above the law,” Turner said. “But we’re going to keep the spotlight on what happened.”

The incident has shaken the city as it is another anonymous shooting on the city’s roadways that has increased dramatically in the last year. And even more so since the victim is a little girl.

“Even the streets have rules,” Finner said. “I’m calling for the actions of every citizen. Somebody knows something.”

In a move to help deter rising crime in Houston, Turner also announced that he is demanding that the surveillance cameras across the city – including those used by Houston Transtar – now have the ability to record video to be used by authorities to detect criminal activity.

The cameras do not record video because they are mostly used for traffic situations, Turner said. He also said that there were civil rights questions about recording citizens on camera.

But now, Turner said, “times have changed.”

Police believe the suspect in the shooting was a Hispanic male driving a white GMC Denali pickup truck. They also believe that a woman was in the passenger seat during the shooting.

Finner said that police have not spoken to no direct witnesses but are hoping that more information flows in with the increased reward.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.