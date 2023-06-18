HOUSTON (KIAH)- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is renewing efforts to locate a wanted fugitive.

Orlando Garcia Pina is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child. The alleged assault took place in April of 2021 and Pina has been on the run ever since.

Fugitive Orlando Garcia Pina is a 22-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 153 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.crime-stoppers.org.