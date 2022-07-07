HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who wore a cowboy hat and is now dubbed the “Cowboy Bandit.”

Police said that on Sunday around 5:20 p.m., a man entered a general store on the 5300 block of Antoine in north Houston. The man then approached the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The employee at the store complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash from the register. The suspect then fled the scene in a white or gold Chrysler PT Cruiser.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 5-foot-5, 250 pounds, 25 to 30 years of age, wearing a red shirt, jeans and a straw cowboy hat.

Surveillance photos of the “Cowboy Bandit” (Houston Police Department Robbery Division)

If anyone has any information about the robbery, please contact the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.