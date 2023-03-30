HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers Houston and Houston police’s Burglary and Theft division are searching for two unidentified males involved in a credit card abuse scam. On February 7, 2023 around 12:55 pm, the victim’s credit card was stolen by two unknown male suspects and used at several locations across Houston.

The suspects were caught on camera using the victim’s credit card with purchases totaling approximately $1,000. The suspects are 17-to-25-year-old black males.

If you know who committed these crimes, Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest. You can report that information to 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit online on the Crime Stoppers website or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Houston police department says that the suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1: multiple tattoos on both arms

Suspect #2: short hair and a goatee

Tips and calls that come through directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. Submit tips here.