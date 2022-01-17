Houston Police Department

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a carjacking and kidnapping.

On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at approximately 12:39 a.m., an unknown male suspect carjacked and kidnapped a victim in the 7800 block of West Tidwell Road in Houston.

During the incident, the suspect got into the driver’s side of the vehicle. The front passenger attempted to exit the vehicle, but was pulled back inside by the suspect. A struggle ensued between the suspect and victim and the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect at a nearby store he visited.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.