HOUSTON (CW39) Tuesday evening, a rally is scheduled to take place on the steps of City Hall in protest of a leaked draft by the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe Vs. Wade.

Rally organizer Brian Harrison of the group Socialist Alternative said:

The draft Supreme Court opinion is the most serious attack on reproductive rights and working people in over 40 years. We clearly can’t trust politicians or the courts to defend people’s abortion rights. We need to build a movement with protests in the streets and walkouts from workplaces and schools to win free, safe, and legal abortions, universal childcare, Medicare for All, and a living wage. Protests like this one on Tuesday are a critical step in building this movement. Rally organizer Brian Harrison of the group Socialist Alternative

The rally will begin Tuesday at 6PM. More information can be found on the Facebook event here: https://tinyurl.com/HTXEmergencyProtests

